Top 14: Racing leader, Montpellier continues to sink, the ranking

At the end of the 9th day, Montpellier is still last in the Top 14 and continues to dig its hole at the bottom of the ranking.

The great upheaval has so far had no effect. Despite the arrival of Bernard Laporte, Montpellier continues to suffer defeats and sink to the bottom of the rankings. This weekend, it was against Bayonne that the Montpellier residents got their feet wet. As a result in the ranking, Mohamed Altrad's men are 9 points behind Lyon, 12th.

On the other hand, things are smiling on the RCT side. After its new victory, quite large, against Pau, the RCT is second in the top 14, a small point behind Racing, beaten on the Clermont pitch but taking the defensive bonus allowing them to retain the leadership position.

Behind, the ranking is very tight with Castres, Pau and Stade Français. The Parisians also won a very good clasico against Stade Toulousain on Sunday December 3 with a score of 27 to 12. "It's rare to beat Toulouse, so we have to appreciate it. We knew we would have the big Toulouse in front of us. Our opponent was at full strength. We scored when we needed to, and that was important. Tonight, the defense was a strong sector. We defend well, we have a strong base with our forwards. But , we were also dangerous in attack. It's important to compete with the best teams. We responded in this match and we are proud of our players" analyzed Laurent Labit at the end of the match.

