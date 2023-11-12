Top 14: Pau solid leader, Toulon returns to victory... The ranking

By winning against Bordeaux Bègles on the 6th day, Pau remains leader of the Top 14.

How far will the Paloise Section go? In its entry, Pau won one of the shocks of the 6th day of the French Top 14 championship against Bordeaux Bègles with a score of 20 to 11. Thanks to its victory, Pau remains leader of the Top 14 by ahead of Stade French. Opposed to Lyon, the Parisians won for the very first time in their history at Lou and remain at the top of the ranking.

With the return of the internationals, Stade Toulousain had all the difficulty in the world to get rid of Perpignan. Galvanized by its victory a week ago against Toulon, Perpignan was able to resist the Toulouse ogre but ultimately lost 43-34. During the multiplex of this 6th day, Clermont proved that the club was back at the top with its victory on the Montpellier lawn. For the Héraultais, this new defeat does not help matters, they who are in 13th place with 6 small points.

At the conclusion of the 6th day on Sunday November 13, the RCT returned to victory in its Mayol stadium. After a successful first half, Pierre Mignoni's men almost lost everything against Racing 92 but ultimately won 31-26 despite the resounding debut of the Englishman Arundell, author of a hat-trick.

Download the Top 14 2023-2024 calendar in PDF

Here is the entire calendar for the French rugby championship and the next final phases.

For all days of the Top 14, here is the established program:

As the name of the French rugby championship indicates, 14 clubs are in the elite, here is the list of clubs: