Top 14: Pau leader, La Rochelle and Montpellier in the tough, the ranking

Opposed to the ogre Toulouse, the Pau Section won at the end of the 5th day and remains leader.

Character! At home, Pau was able to hold off the shock against Toulouse at the end of the 5th day of the Top,14 on Sunday November 5 to win 13-9. Thanks to their victory, the Palois remain the leaders of the championship, tied on points with Racing and Stade Français. “I remember the character of the team, the ability to stay united, and the unfailing commitment of the players from the first to the 80th minute. There were a lot of slags, inaccuracies in this match, but above all a fucking character that feels good” said coach Sébastien Piqueronies.

As mentioned, behind us we find the two Parisian clubs with a great victory for Racing 22-20 against Lou on Saturday while Stade Français won the top of the table clash against Castres 39-16. At the bottom of the ranking, if Perpignan won its very first match of the season against very undisciplined Toulonnais, La Rochelle fell against Oyonnax and found itself in 12th place while Montpellier is 13th after its new defeat, the 4th of the season, against Bordeaux Bègles.

