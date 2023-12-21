Top 14: a Toulouse - Toulon shock, Stade Français welcomes La Rochelle... Complete program for the 10th day

French clubs are back on the Top 14 pitches after a two-week European break. Several shocks are on the program.

The highlight of this top 14 weekend will be a clash between Stade Toulousain and RC Toulon on Saturday at 9 p.m. at the Stade Ernest-Wallon. Toulouse remains on two cards in the European Cup against Cardiff (52-7) and on the Harlequins pitch (19-47), but is five points behind its evening opponent in the championship. An opportunity to come back to the level of the runner-up, the RCT which has experienced an opposite destiny in recent weeks: the Toulonnais lost their two European meetings by a short margin against Exeter (18-19) and Northampton (22-19).

This clash will be preceded by another top-of-the-table match, between Stade Français and La Rochelle at 6 p.m. Fifth and ninth respectively, the two teams are in the race for the play-offs, but the Rochelais will have to move up a gear, especially after the two losses suffered in the European Cup, in which they are the title holders.

Conversely, the Union Bordeaux-Bègles has started its European campaign perfectly with two large victories in Connacht (5-41) and against Bristol (36-17), and will want to continue during the reception of the LOU, this Friday at 9 p.m. The Lyonnais are twelfth and will have to achieve a feat to avoid seeing the top 6 move further away.

Before these shocks, the 10th day of the top 14 will open with a meeting between two bottom-of-the-table teams: Perpignan, thirteenth, welcomes Bayonne, tenth, this Friday at 7 p.m. Almost obligatory victory for the USAP at home against a direct competitor to maintain, while the Perpignanais are only one step ahead of the red lantern, Montpellier. The Bayonnais must recover from their European emotions, after their historic draw at Munster (17-17) and their cruel defeat against the Glasgow Warriors (11-12).

Saturday at 2 p.m., Racing 92 hosts Oyonnax to maintain its leadership position. At the same time, Montpellier, last in the ranking, hosts Castres, third. The Héraultais regained their morale in the European Cup in Newcastle (19-24) and against the Ospreys (38-5), but urgently need points in the championship. Finally, at 4 p.m., Clermont takes to the pitch in Pau, surprising fourth in the top 14.