Too much caffeine? All Coffee Drinkers Should Know About These Warning Signals The Body Sends

To regulate your caffeine consumption, it is not necessarily necessary to count your cups of coffee, the body sends signals and it is preferable to realize this quickly.

Consumed hot or cold, with or without sugar and sometimes with milk, coffee is one of the French people's essential drinks: 8 out of 10 say they drink it regularly. Especially since it is as pleasant at breakfast with a croissant, as at 11 a.m. between two meetings, or at 1 p.m. after a meal... Or even at 3 p.m. to take a break. Known for its benefits on the body and for its ability to keep you awake and focused, coffee has many benefits. But be careful, drinking too much can be harmful.

The ideal number of cups of coffee per day is between 3 and 4, but in reality, the amount of coffee each person “needs” varies from one individual to another, as caffeine stays in the body for a longer or shorter time depending on the individual. For example, it acts twice as long in women as in men. Its concentration in the body usually decreases more quickly in smokers compared to non-smokers. This is why not everyone reacts in the same way to caffeine, especially since those who prefer their coffee long ingest more caffeine than those who like it tight.

But don't worry: since no one likes to count what they eat or drink, it is not necessarily necessary to write down every cup of coffee taken during the day. The body is there to say stop. Through seven more or less restrictive signals, it is easy to know if you have drunk too much coffee. Having a great thirst can, first of all, be synonymous with too much consumption of coffee since it is a drink that eliminates water from the body.

Restless sleep can also be a sign of overconsumption of coffee during the day. If you notice that you are restless and unable to sleep, then it is better to stop drinking coffee a little earlier in the day. It is also recommended not to drink it after 4 p.m.

Low morale is the third sign sent by the body to indicate too high a concentration of caffeine in the body. The active substance causes a release of adrenaline. Heavy coffee drinkers therefore put their body in a state of constant stress, the repercussions being characterized by anxiety, fatigue and even depression. A very high blood sugar level is sometimes synonymous with a bad reaction to caffeine; some nutritionists advise not to drink coffee on an empty stomach.

Migraines and palpitations are also among these signs sent by the body. Finally, regularly going to the bathroom shows that one is drinking too much coffee, the caffeine stimulates the muscles to the point of becoming a laxative strong enough to be taken for diarrhea. The benefits of coffee consumption can therefore have a boomerang effect and turn into pain if abused. Not taking into account these signals sent by the body can lead to insomnia, irritability, headaches and can also promote the development of diabetes. It is sometimes wise to deprive yourself of caffeine, especially if you have your symptoms by drinking little coffee, or to switch to decaffeinated.