Too many people make this mistake when eating raclette - they quickly regret it

It's the worst thing to do when you eat raclette...

The raclette season is here! While some enjoy it all year round, raclette is most popular during autumn and the start of winter. It's even one of the French's favorite dishes. They appreciate its comforting side in the fall when the light is fading and the end-of-year holidays are still far away. This tasty and friendly dish from Switzerland is easy to make and appeals to everyone. However, it has a major disadvantage: it is particularly rich.

You may not know it, but there is a common mistake that many people make during this winter feast: alternating raclette pans with large glasses of water! The temptation is great, especially when the heat from the device has already invaded the room. Lovers of this delicious dish may regret this decision.

What is the reason ? The first is due to the nature and composition of this dish: raclette is a complete dish. Processed cheese, potatoes, cold meats, most often accompanied by pickles and other condiments make a rich meal. When you enjoy this warm, comforting dish, your palate will acclimate to the heat and rich flavors. Drinking cold water during or just after raclette creates a brutal thermal contrast.

The first consequence is simply to alter your taste. The taste experience of a good raclette will be somewhat spoiled. Rather than resorting to water, consider alternatives that better complement the raclette. A dry white wine, for example, can be a wise choice, as it pairs well with the rich flavors of cheese and charcuterie. Hot herbal teas or light infusions can also be pleasant options without creating the unwanted thermal contrast.

But that's not all ! Drinking temperate or cool water during a meal like raclette also has an impact on the minutes and hours following your meal. This practice will bother you by creating a feeling of heaviness. The best drink to drink with a raclette to avoid stomach aches will surprise you. Black tea is the drink recommended by many. Moisturizing, it is better for digestion. You will be able to go to bed peacefully after a complete raclette and without pain. Ready to continue the next day with leftover cheese or cold meats?