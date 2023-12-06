Too many people make the mistake, only these specific ingredients are part of the real gratin dauphinois recipe!

Gratin dauphinois is the ultimate comfort dish in winter. But for it to be successful and very soft, don't add these ingredients.

With the cold setting in, in the kitchen, we like to concoct good comforting dishes. If raclette, tartiflette, pizza or even couscous are among the French's favorite dishes this season, gratin dauphinois is not far behind. A traditional dish that is both easy to make and economical that the whole family can enjoy. But you still have to succeed.

Too many people make the mistake of adding a little personal touch, and the result is not always up to par. The famous potato gratin ends up either too dry, too liquid, or grainy. A word of advice: if you want to make your gratin dauphinois a success like in a restaurant, follow the real recipe with only three ingredients. Potatoes of course, garlic and cream, and that's it. Optionally a little salt, pepper and nutmeg.

In the actual recipe, there is no cheese, milk, or eggs. Common mistakes include adding cheese at the end of the recipe. The gratin does not come from the cheese. Another piece of advice: don't replace the cream with the milk to lighten the dish. it will lose its softness. Also forget the eggs, it's not a flan!

Here is the traditional recipe for gratin dauphinois. It all starts with choosing the potatoes. They must be firm. If they are soft, your gratin will turn into puree. Your choice can be charlotte potatoes, roseval potatoes, or ratte potatoes. You can now move on to making the recipe:

More than just to taste. Gratin dauphinois is also a good idea to accompany your festive dishes. With its simple ingredients, it appeals to both young and old around the table.