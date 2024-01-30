Too many employees forget to ask for these benefits that all companies offer: these are real pluses

Beyond salary, there are several benefits workers forget about. However, they may have an interest in their finances.

It is the obsession of every employee and it is legitimate. Net remuneration, after taxes, is the main element taken into account by workers when signing a contract or during a salary negotiation. While this is obviously what allows you to live and pay your bills, other benefits that can impact finances are not often requested. However, they can provide real added value.

If meal vouchers or mutual insurance are covered by the company agreement, it is possible to negotiate individual benefits, as recalled by several HR specialists interviewed by Linternaute. Request new or additional missions, a reorganization of your working time or even training to develop: these are the three main levers to activate during a negotiation if the remuneration is not suitable.

For example, moving to 4/5 (working 4 days instead of 5) may be required in exchange for no raise over a defined period. For the employee, the loss of a day of remuneration will perhaps be less than the expense he has that day, for example for childcare. So he would be a winner.

Likewise, even if it requires a more difficult negotiation, changing the distribution of his 35 hours per week can also be proposed. For example, you can ask to work from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, instead of 6 p.m., in order to take your Wednesday afternoon off. Here again, for parents, this has the double advantage of maintaining the same level of salary and, for example, saving money on nanny or daycare at the same time.

Also, the question of teleworking can be asked. Even if individual room for maneuver is limited in this regard, Pierre-Gilles Bouquet, founder of the recruitment firm Voluntae, believes that we should not stop ourselves from asking for "everything that allows us to be as efficient as possible ." Working an extra day from home to avoid a two-hour round trip and being more efficient may be among the requests.

Finally, employees also too often forget the training rights they have, which can be financed by the company. For Thibault Vilon, boss of Elevo, a specialist in management, "this should not be neglected" because "they can allow you to evolve and are a clear compensation for a lack of increase." So asking to develop technical skills, to learn to manage, or to retrain to work in another position are all future negotiation weapons to justify a raise and/or promotion.