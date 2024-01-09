Too few motorists know this rule when it snows, yet the infraction costs 68 euros

Driving on snow has certain rules which give rise to fines in the event of non-compliance.

Everyone loves snow. Or almost. For motorists, especially those who live in regions where snowflakes only fall once or twice a year, snow episodes are rather a source of anxiety. Driving on snow is not easy. You must already know how to adapt your driving style. Ban heavy acceleration and sudden steering movements, all the experts will tell you: driving smoothly is the best solution to avoid going sideways. Just as important, if not more so, it is recommended to equip your vehicle with snow tires and/or snow chains which are designed to improve grip on snowy or icy roads.

All these recommendations are rather common sense and are known to a large majority of motorists. But there are other rules to follow when it comes to driving in winter weather conditions. Among these, one is ignored by too many motorists. While most people remember to remove the snow from their windshield before driving off, many forget to remove the snow that has accumulated on the roof of their vehicle. In the event of heavy snowfall, a layer of 10 to 15 centimeters can quickly settle on the roof. It is probably because it does not interfere with driving that most drivers do not bother to remove it.

However, this negligence can have serious consequences. Because the snow piled up on the roof melts little by little and the risk of seeing it break off in a large block is great in the event, for example, of a slightly too sudden brake application. In this case the consequences can be disastrous for the occupants of the following vehicle. Just as well if the block of ice falls right in front of his wheels or, even worse, on his windshield. Unwittingly, the driver who has not cleared the snow from his roof may cause a traffic accident for which he will be held responsible.

It is to avoid these dangers that the police are often uncompromising in respecting the Highway Code in this area. This, via article R. 312-19, indicates that "it is the driver's responsibility to clear the snow and ice covering the roof of his vehicle before taking to the road." Failure to do so is punishable by a 3rd category fine, i.e. an amount of 68 euros to pay. It is better to know this to avoid an unpleasant surprise and putting other road users in danger.