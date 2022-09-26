Tobacco prices: a new increase in France! How much in 2023?

PRICE OF CIGARETTES. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has confirmed the future increase in the price of tobacco in 2023. The latter will now be indexed to inflation.

[Updated September 26, 2022 09:33 AM] The government is very strongly considering raising the price of a pack of cigarettes! Indeed, tobacco prices should rise quite sharply under the Social Security financing bill (PLFSS), as confirmed by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, this Monday, September 26 at the microphone of BFMTV / RMC: “We plan to index the price of a pack of cigarettes to inflation”. A modification of the calculation rules on tobacco taxation would therefore allow the executive to significantly increase the note among smokers. But then, what will this increase look like? What will be the real impact on the price of your package? The cigarette pack should increase by 70 euro cents in 2023. On average, the latter should now be offered around 11 euros per pack. A packet of Marlboro Red would go from 10.50 euros to 11.20 euros. For a package of Lucky Strike Gold in 20 units, you will have to pay 11 euros, against 10.30 euros currently.

The last tobacco price increase was implemented last November. As a reminder, the government's objective was to reach the symbolic threshold of ten euros for a pack of twenty cigarettes. However, some brands are not exempt from new price changes. Want to know more. Here are some examples of the tobacco prices that apply on September 1, 2022:

In our Spanish neighbours, tobacco prices are lower than in France. It is possible to consult the latest prices in force on the government website, here. As an indication, know for example that on August 24, the price of the package of Marlboro Gold (rigid to twenty units), is 10.50 euros in France and 5.60 euros in Spain. Be careful though, the eldorado should not last! The Spanish government had recently announced its intention to curb smoking. It is a question of raising the tax on tobacco, which inevitably translates into an increase in the price of the package.

You may not know it, but since January 1, 2020, the neutral package has arrived in Belgium. On January 1, 2021, an increase in tobacco prices was applied to our neighbours. The price of a pack of twenty cigarettes now reaches 7.50 euros, against 6.80 euros previously, which is still cheaper than in France.

This is news that may displease French workers who regularly travel to Luxembourg to buy cigarettes: prices have increased in the Grand Duchy. The Council of Government has indeed validated an increase which was to come into effect from February 1, 2020. The excise price is increased to 12.25 euros for 1,000 euros, against 12 euros at present. As an indication, the price of a pack of 20 cigarettes was 80% cheaper in Luxembourg than in France in 2018.

In Germany, tobacco prices are slightly higher than in Spain. The price of a packet of cigarettes is generally around six euros.

The price of tobacco in Switzerland remains lower than in France. As an indication, the Marlboro package reaches 8.50 Swiss francs, or 7.70 euros, against more than 9 euros in France today, noted France 3 Bourgogne Franche-Comté last November.

Italy is often considered the El Dorado for smokers. And for good reason, the packets of cigarettes there are "30 to 50% cheaper", reported France 3. For information, a packet of twenty Lucky Strike Red cigarettes cost 4.80 euros on February 1, 2019, according to a customs document. Italian. In France, it costs more than 8 euros.

He too had - for certain brands exclusively - suffered a first increase in his prices in January 2020. Some brands have evolved further. Here are the rolling tobacco prices that apply for certain brands as of July 1, 2022: