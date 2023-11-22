To have a beautiful tree at Christmas, you have to buy it at a specific time: here is the ideal date according to nurserymen

Christmas is fast approaching, and for many of us, buying the Christmas tree is a tradition. You're probably wondering: when is the best time to buy your tree?

The magic of Christmas is gradually taking hold in the streets and houses. Choosing between an artificial tree and a natural tree can be a tricky decision, but if you opt for the natural beauty and scent of a fresh tree, you probably ask yourself the same question every year: when to buy your real tree so that you can Does it last until Christmas?

The answer is not so simple, and will depend on the variety, but also if it is cut or potted. Nordmann, Spruce, Nobilis, etc., here is the best date to have a pretty green tree with all its thorns for Christmas Eve. Before deciding when to purchase your tree, it is important to decide what type of tree you want. The most common varieties include Nordmann fir, spruce fir, and noble fir. Each has its own characteristics in terms of needles, scent and lifespan.

If you like to enjoy the fresh aroma of the tree throughout the holiday season, it may be a good idea to purchase your tree early, as early as late November. But be careful, you absolutely must buy a potted tree. If it is cut, it won't last until Christmas. The advantage is that a potted fir tree can be replanted in the garden. The disadvantage: its much higher price.

For cut trees, nurserymen all agree that the ideal date to buy your tree so that it looks as beautiful as possible for Christmas is a week before Christmas. This year, you should therefore only buy it on the weekend of December 16/17. In reality, the majority of French people buy their tree the first week of December. Not necessarily a wise choice because the thorns risk falling.

If you only want to bring this ideal date forward by a few days, it's possible, but here are some tips. Prefer a Nordmann or Nobilis fir rather than a spruce, they are more resistant and lose their thorns less. They can be kept for three to four weeks. You will therefore be able to buy them from the beginning of December.

If you are a fan of the spruce tree for its inimitable smell, we advise you to wait a bit to buy it. This variety is much more fragile and loses its thorns. Wait as late as possible to buy it, at best earlier, a week to ten days before New Year's Eve, but ideally 3/4 days before Christmas if you want to be sure it looks its best for the holidays.