To eat scallops without breaking the bank at Christmas, here's what to do

Scallops are very popular during the end-of-year holiday period. Did you know it was possible to make this your Christmas feast without breaking the bank?

As the end-of-year holidays approach, it's time to start thinking about your menu for Christmas and the New Year. Everyone has their preferences. Foie gras, scallops, seafood, smoked salmon, caviar, truffles... The French's favorite dishes are also those that cost the most. If on average the average French budget is 120 euros for the Christmas meal, with inflation, we are all looking for good deals to save some money. Good news, this year, the scallop fishing is particularly abundant (around 30% compared to last year), and therefore the price is down compared to 2022.

What if this year, this star holiday product ended up on your table during the holidays without you having to break the bank? Our first tip is to buy nuts still in their shells. This way, you do not pay for labor, and you ensure that you have very fresh scallops. 90% of French people buy them shelled, and yet the price is much higher, especially during the end-of-year holiday period. It's time to change your habits. For very fresh nuts, take them completely closed, and avoid chipped shells.

Then, don't wait until Christmas Eve to buy your scallops. A few days before Christmas, demand increases sharply and prices skyrocket. So buy them as soon as possible, in their shells, shell them and freeze them. They can be kept for up to 6 weeks according to the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Prevention. So that they keep their flavor and texture until Christmas, it's very simple.

Once removed from their shell, dry them well and freeze them on a tray without overlapping. When they are hardened, place them in an airtight freezer bag. The day before the big day, take them out of the freezer and defrost them in a bowl of milk so that they regain their freshness and softness. The best time to get them at a low price is from October to early December, but prices remain lower until the weekend before Christmas.

Finally, if scallops are out of your budget, here is a cheaper and delicious alternative to scallops: scallops. It is generally found frozen. Smaller and a little less refined than the scallop, its taste is still very similar. Affordable, it’s a very good compromise for the end of year celebrations.