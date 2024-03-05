Tirreno-Adriatico 2024: the general classification

First big rehearsal for the riders who are aiming for the Tour of Italy in 2024, but also the Tour de France.

Last year, Primoz Roglic masterfully won the Tirreno Adriatico by winning three stages, the best climber classification and the points classification, in addition to the general classification of the race. For this 2024 edition, the Slovenian has decided to skip the route and go to the roads of Paris Nice to rub shoulders in particular with Remco Evenepoel. But the field for this 2024 edition still remains very attractive with the presence of the outgoing double winner of the Tour de France, the Dane Jonas Vingegaard. If Pogacar will not be present, the main opponent is named Ben O'Connor (Décathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), in sparkling form at the start of the season. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and the young Spaniard Juan Ayuso will also be worth watching. Enric Mas (Movistar), Tom Pidcock (INEOS-Grenadiers), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek), Richard Carapaz (EF Education EasyPost), Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe) will also be at the start.

The third stage of this Tirreno Adriatico, marked by cold and rain, was won by the German rider of the Astana team Phil Bauhaus ahead of Jonathan Milan and the Frenchman Kevin Vauquelin. A sprint victory in a fairly complicated finale, marked by a big fall a few hundred meters from the finish. Jasper Philipsen, winner the day before, was notably caught in the fall.

Find the general classification at the end of the stages of this Tirreno-Adriatico

Founded in 1966, this Tirreno-Adriatico event attracts Grand Tour winners like Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali or Tadej Pogacar every year.