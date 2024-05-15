Tiger mosquitoes are back, this natural smell will make them disappear

Beware of tiger mosquito bites! Fortunately, these little creatures hate the smell of this product. Here's how to use it to create a barrier and prevent them from coming to your home.

With the arrival of sunny days and warmer temperatures, the tiger mosquito is already resurfacing in France. This is bad news because it is known for its ability to transmit serious diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and zika and is also particularly aggressive. Beware of stings!

It is also distinguished from mosquitoes by its white and black stripes but also by its aggressiveness. It bites mainly during the day, making walks and outdoor activities often unpleasant. You have certainly already encountered it. The tiger mosquito is now present almost everywhere in France and is present in 78 departments. To combat this threat, there are of course chemical repellents, but also natural methods to keep them away from your home and even your garden.

First of all, don’t create an environment conducive to their development. Avoid any area with standing water (such as plant saucers) to prevent tiger mosquitoes from laying eggs and proliferating in your garden.

Then take action with white vinegar. You can use it in several ways. The first is to fill a spray bottle with pure white vinegar and spray it on areas that need to be protected, such as window frames, doors and even clothing. This method creates an olfactory barrier that tiger mosquitoes are reluctant to cross.

For additional protection, you can soak cloths in white vinegar and place them around your outdoor living spaces, such as terraces or balconies. Also remember to spray your curtains or tablecloth when dining outside. This technique is particularly useful for specific areas where tiger mosquitoes seem to be more present. Are you invaded by mosquitoes? For an even more powerful action, place cups filled with white vinegar on each window sill. The strong smell of vinegar should deter them from walking through your door and through your windows.

Does the smell of white vinegar dissuade you from putting it everywhere? For those who find the smell of vinegar too strong, it is possible to mix it with a few drops of essential oils such as lavender, lemon or eucalyptus. Not only does this soften the smell, but these essential oils also add their own repellent effect.

Finally, if the smell of white vinegar is a good tiger mosquito repellent, the ultimate tip to protect yourself from bites still remains: installing mosquito nets on your windows and wearing long clothes. They remain the most effective means of protecting yourself against the bites of this little creature.