Tiana: Who is the Star Academy contestant?

TIANA STAR ACADEMY. TF1 has unveiled the 13 candidates for Star Academy version 2022. The youngest in the competition, Tiana, is only 18 years old. Everything there is to know about the young woman.

On October 15, 2022, TF1 relaunched one of its flagship shows, Star Academy. 10 years after its last season aired, the singing competition is back with 13 new contestants.

Among them is Tiana, the youngest, who is only 18 and was not even born when the show originally launched. The young woman from Meaux, in Seine-et-Marne, is entering the competition a little blind, as she told France Bleu before the bonus.

It must be said that Tiana has never taken singing lessons and has only recently been singing in front of her family: "I have been singing since I was very young, but in my room. We started doing karaoke with the family and my aunts, my uncles started to see that I had talent.”

She is therefore aware of her weaknesses: "I will have to take singing lessons because I think I have a lot to learn" but that does not prevent her from wanting to go very far in the competition. Tiana indeed has the spirit of competition that she loves from football, a sport that she practices assiduously.