Thousands of children in France would do better at school if their parents checked this simple detail

Too many parents forget to check this essential detail in their child, yet it must be done very early: their schooling, their social relationships and their future depend on it.

Being a good parent in our time is not an easy thing: the advice of loved ones, early childhood specialists or teachers is sometimes contradictory... And the information on the most effective and caring methods of education is very demanding, sometimes guilt-inducing. But there are things with which you must know how to be rigorous, especially when the young child begins learning at school.

Among the things to check with your child as soon as they start school, around the age of 3, there is obviously motor skills, but not only that. You also have to pay attention to what he sees around him and especially on the board! According to a study cited by Opticians by Conviction, nearly 20% of children who enter school have a problem “which, if taken care of in time, can be corrected”. Another work by researchers from Poitiers highlighted that “the progression of problems is more significant in children, between 7 and 12 years” in France.

Other recent work, carried out by the General Council of Spanish Colleges of Opticians-Optometrists, shows that one in three cases of academic failure is linked to vision problems. And that's no small thing: the results highlight that during the first 12 years of life, around 80% of a child's socio-educational development occurs through their eyes. Therefore, it is essential to pay close attention to children's visual abilities, especially during their first months at school.

Since sight is a key part of the learning process, parents and educators must ensure that children are not disadvantaged from a young age. Many, many schoolchildren may need glasses, but their parents are unaware of this.

How do you know if your child needs glasses? What are the signs to identify quickly? Six stand out:

It is difficult to determine whether children, especially younger ones, have adequate vision because they do not have a benchmark to assess their own vision, but it is entirely possible. Today, vision tests are not limited to the sharpness of vision, but also encompass children’s ease in daily activities.

Common eye problems among children are particularly on the rise due to the uses of modern life, characterized by excessive use of screens, a lack of outdoor activities and exposure to natural light.