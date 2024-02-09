Those cartoon VHS tapes we all have in our attics sell for thousands of dollars!

It's time to go through your cupboards. If you still have cartoon VHS tapes at home, be aware that some are selling for high prices.

If you were born before the 2000s, they probably influenced your childhood. VHS, Video Home System, ancestors of the DVD which act as a dinosaur in the face of streaming, had their golden age and in particular those which made it possible to watch cartoons at home. Who never wanted to buy a cassette of their favorite Disney back in the day?

If you are nostalgic for this period or a great sentimentalist, perhaps these VHS still adorn your cupboards. But most of you have certainly stored them in the cellar or attic. But it might be time to bring them out again, because if you're ready to get rid of them, some are worth a small fortune. We have spotted some expensive films for you and it is clear that even in 2024, Disney films are still popular.

Indeed, to watch Peter Pan the old-fashioned way, some are willing to spend up to 1,300 euros on second-hand sites. But the value of your childhood tapes can still rise. A cassette of Beauty and the Beast recently went for 8,000 euros and one of Mulan has already sold for 14,000 euros on eBay. Be careful, not all editions sell as expensively, you have to have a special edition to raise the prices.

If you want to have an even better chance of winning, see if you have “Black Diamond” editions. This is a series of films, released between 1984 and 1994, which owes its name to the black diamond-shaped logo on the edge of the covers of these VHS tapes. For example, one such edition of The Little Mermaid has already sold for more than 40,000 euros.

Moreover, currently, we can find on eBay a “rare collection of 10 Disney Black Diamond cassettes” for no less than 19,984 euros. It contains great classics like Aladdin, Lady and the Tramp, 101 Dalmatians, Cinderella and The Jungle Book.

If these Disneys are now all available on the Disney platform, this does not seem to prevent collectors or nostalgic fans from buying them in cassette format. Since 2016, VHS sales have reportedly increased by 5% per year while, conversely, DVDs and even Blu-Rays are no longer popular at all.

You should therefore not underestimate the value of your Disney VHS, especially the oldest or limited edition ones. Obviously, check their state of conservation before putting them on sale, they must be intact to get a good price. It is also preferable to offer them in their original box.