This washing machine purchased by many French people consumes three times more than others according to 60 million consumers

The comparative test on 10 washing machines from 60 million consumers gave edifying results.

When it comes time to start a machine and run their washing machine, not all French people are in the same boat, far from it. This is what the magazine 60 Millions de consommateurs demonstrates in its October 2023 issue. The magazine looked at washing machines and studied both their efficiency in the washing cycle but also and above all their energy consumption , electricity and water included.

If they wish to limit their electricity consumption, the French would be well advised to examine their washing machine. It is one of the most energy-consuming appliances in the house. Choosing the right appliance and studying the consumption of washing machines on the market can make a big difference. Between the different labels, the figures given by the brands and the manuals, it can be difficult to find your way around. To help you, 60 Million Consumers published a survey with a comparative test of 10 washing machines from different brands.

The only thing in common is that they are all washing machines with a porthole, the format preferred by the French compared to the model with opening on the top, considered less practical and often with smaller capacities. The result is impressive, since depending on the model, the cost over one year can go from simple to triple, if we measure the electricity and water consumption of a washing machine!

Among the good students in this area, 60 Million consumers cite Beko. The magazine measured the water and electricity consumption at each cycle launched for this test (even in "eco" mode) to derive an annual cost established on the basis of 220 washes per year. The most energy efficient is a Beko model with an estimated cost of 37.30 euros per year. The Samsung model studied (the WW90T534DDT for experts) comes in second position but with a higher cost of 10 euros, 47.60 euros. In third place, we find a Brandt model, the WFB193QW, with 51.40 euros per year.

Surprise, the most energy-consuming and the most "bad" if we follow this ranking comes from a particularly renowned brand and highlighted for its manufacturing quality. This is Bosch with its WGG244ASFRI-DOS device. This is all the more surprising since 60 Million consumers note that the device is nevertheless judged in category A according to the energy criterion, like the other devices in this test.

But if we compare to the Beko model that came first, this Bosch washing machine sees the energy bill multiplied by three compared to its opponent, or 91.70 euros per year based on 220 washes per year. 60 Million consumers are particularly targeting the water consumption of this Bosch washing machine. The only performance to its credit in terms of energy is that it consumes relatively little in standby mode unlike, for example, the Beko model. But once it's on, your bill goes up!