This trick keeps a room cool at night without air conditioning and without spending too much

Although the temperatures are rising and the heat wave seems inevitable, you have simple and inexpensive ways to stay cool, even without air conditioning. Explanation.

Temperatures are rising and we are preparing for some very hot months. In broad daylight, it is already difficult to bear. But it's mostly at night that we all dream of a cool bedroom. The good news is that it is possible, even without air conditioning. It's not complicated at all and only requires two things, one of which we all have at home. And for those who don't have it, it's very easy to do.

For this trick, all you need is a fan and a bowl full of ice cubes. Place your fan on in front of the ice cubes. Some claim that the bowl should be placed behind the fan. However, experts say that to get the best results, you have to put it in front. This is how you will really cool your room.

Although fans can't really cool a room, they can make you feel cool. The air circulating over your skin can lower your body temperature, but does little for the heat inside the room.

So, if you don't plan to be in the room, there's no point in leaving the fan on, as it won't affect the heat inside the room. So the next time you're tempted to leave your fan on to cool an empty room, think again!

To calculate this amount, you need to figure out how much electricity your fan consumes. First, you have to find its "power" in kilowatt-hours, which will give you the answer and tell you how much energy you are using.

First you need to divide the kilowatt-hours by 1000, which will give you the amount of power used in one hour. So if your fan is rated at 70 watts at maximum and you use it all the time, divide 70 by 1000 = 0.07. Then you need to multiply that number by the number of hours you used the fan. For example, if you use it for 12 hours straight, then 0.07 kW x 12 hours means 0.84 Kwatts consumed. Multiply that by the cost per kilowatt (about 20 cents at base rate) and that gives you 17 cents per day. It's almost free!

Obviously, the costs vary depending on the type of fan you have, the time of use, the settings and the amount you pay for energy. But who said you can't have a cool summer without going broke on electricity?