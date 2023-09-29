This tip for easily repairing a rearview mirror only costs a few euros

Mirrors are essential for safe driving. Here is a cheap technique to replace them when they are broken.

It's normally the first thing you look at before starting your car: the mirrors. With properly adjusted mirrors - the one fixed in the center of the interior windshield and the two located outside on the front doors - the driver will have good visibility of what is happening behind him. However, as they consist of a glass mirror, the mirrors are quite fragile. And it is not uncommon for the slightest impact, for example hitting a car in another lane or parked along the road, to cause the rear-view mirror glass to crack. It is then almost impossible to see properly and this can be quite dangerous, especially when entering a traffic line.

It is therefore strongly recommended to repair your rearview mirror when it is broken. But, in the imagination of some motorists, the simple breakage of the mirror requires the complete replacement of the mirror. At the price they cost – minimum 50 euros for a manual mirror and from 250 euros for an electric mirror – it is better to think twice. Especially since the bill can easily double with the cost of labor in a garage.

Above all, there is a simple, quick and inexpensive technique to do it yourself. First of all, you should know that a rearview mirror is made up of several elements including the glass. This can therefore be removed without touching the more expensive shell, which is connected to the bodywork. Removing the mirror might seem like a tricky operation, but there is a simple trick to do it.

To achieve this, the car key is enough. Place the tip of the key in the slot under the mirror, in the center of your choice, as you would with a small spoon to open a jar of jam. Then press it like a lever, which will unclip the damaged ice. The first part is already finished, all that remains is to attach a new mirror. On many sites, it is possible to buy them for around ten euros. You should remember to check that the model fits the size of the shell of your rearview mirror.

Afterwards, you must apply suitable glue or adhesive (especially water-resistant for rain!) to the back of the mirror then attach it to the inside of the shell. A minute of pressure later and that's it. Repairing your rearview mirror glass requires neither great mechanical expertise nor emptying your bank account. And this allows you to drive in complete peace of mind without risking a grade 3 fine (68 euros) because driving with a damaged rear-view mirror is an offense under the Highway Code.