This technique is unstoppable for knowing if a contact has read your message on WhatsApp

Have you been waiting for a response for a while and want to know if your message has been viewed? There is a very effective method on WhatsApp.

For work, a private matter or a family exchange, waiting for long minutes or even hours waiting for a response to a message can be difficult for many of us. Many questions arise in the mind at this time to know if the person has seen your message, is busy doing something else, or if they simply do not want to respond. However, there is a method that will allow you to know if the person you contacted has read your message. If she has ignored you for a long time, you will finally be able to unmask her.

The WhatsApp messaging service offers a very effective option that not everyone necessarily uses: the ability to see if a person contacted has read your message. Initially, no need to click on the message or chat settings, everything happens visually.

Checkmarks, more commonly called "checkmarks", allow you to instantly see if a message has been received and read by the recipient(s). You can find these pictograms at the bottom right of a message sent and they change colors depending on the status of your sending. The gray checkmark, the one that appears first, means that the sent message has not yet been received by the recipient. If you see a second gray check mark below your message, it means it has been received. Finally, the gray checkmarks will turn blue when your message is read.

When chatting in a group, the principle is similar, except that the two gray checkmarks appear when the message has been sent to all recipients. The two blue checkmarks are visible once all members of the group have seen the message. Another "clock" icon may also appear on the screen. Most of the time it means that the message has not yet been delivered due to connection problems.

If you then want to have details of who has read your message or not and at what time, particularly in a group conversation, there is a more little-known tip. And it will only take you a few clicks. Here are the steps for Android users:

The maneuver is easier for iPhone users, since you'll simply need to swipe a chat's screen to the left to see who viewed your message and the time it was read. Note that on a laptop and more particularly on Windows, you can click on the arrow located at the top right of the message then open the "Message info" settings.