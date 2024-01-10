This technique helps keep the heat at home and saves you money this winter.

Keeping your home warm is a real challenge in winter, especially when temperatures are negative. Thanks to this technique, you will gain comfort and avoid blowing up your heating bill.

With this cold setting in in France and the rise in electricity and gas prices, we are all afraid of seeing our energy bill skyrocket this winter. To help you limit your energy expenditure, we are full of good advice such as closing the shutters, putting in thermal curtains, installing large warm rugs, wearing large woolen sweaters, putting throws on the sofas, not laying out the sofa and the beds along the walls that face outside, etc. But this is not necessarily enough.

To go even further and make more savings, you can also improve the insulation, change the windows or even your heating system. But this requires some work and costs a lot of money. A lesser-known solution can help you reduce heat loss from your windows by up to 33% in winter, saving you money on heating.

As an additional solution, you can act by reinforcing the insulation of your windows against the cold by installing thermal films on the windows. This is certainly not the best solution, but it allows you, at a lower cost, to insulate your windows against the cold air coming from the outside and to make significant savings, while waiting to be able to invest in larger ones. works. There are two types of film that you can install on your windows, which you can easily find at a DIY store.

The first is a heat-shrinkable insulating glazing film that is placed on the interior frame of the window. Before applying the film, prepare the window by removing all dirt from the glass, but also the frame. Close the window and let dry. Place the tape sold with the film on the frame. Once the tape is placed all along the frame, press the tape firmly everywhere, then remove the protection from the tape starting at the top of the window. Cut the film to size and unroll it along the window in sections of approximately 20cm, remove the backing paper and stick the film to the tape. Heat the film with a hairdryer to shrink it. A thin layer of air is created between the glazing and the film.

The second solution is the low-emissivity adhesive thermal insulating film which acts as additional glazing and also helps reduce thermal losses. It is much more robust and durable than the first film. Easy to install, you just have to follow the explanations in the instructions. These films are almost invisible and allow light to pass through. Another advantage is that there are all-season films that can also insulate against the heat in summer. On average, an anti-cold insulating film costs between 5 and 45 euros per m². On average, plan on €15 per m². Of course, it's an additional expense, but you will gain comfort and save energy in the long term.