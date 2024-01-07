This supermarket chain is launching second-hand appliances at impressive prices

After the proliferation of second-hand product sales platforms, an alliance between a large supermarket and a second-hand expert will cause prices to skyrocket.

For several years, buying second-hand items has become an essential shopping practice, both to save money but also to control your environmental footprint. While many online resale platforms exist and have become very popular, physical stores also have an important place in the second-hand sector.

Among these brands which have physical stores, the Easy Cash chain is one of the leaders with numerous stores spread throughout France. This brand specializes in the resale of technological items such as mobile phones, video game consoles and computers. Already well established in the sector, this specialist is considered a reference and many trust him, especially when it comes to choosing a refurbished phone.

Since 2020, the second-hand specialist has partnered with the Cora supermarket chain in order to develop the second-hand market and make it more accessible to consumers. In Ouest France, Didier Jockum, responsible for equipment and services at the Cora supermarket in Rots, in Calvados, specifies that the “development of Cora corners

After Caen, Nancy, and Blois, it is in the Grand-Est region, near Reims, that Easy Cash and Cora opened their ninth common space dedicated to the sale and repurchase of second-hand goods. Located at Cora de Cormontreuil a few steps from the city of Reims, the second-hand specialist has been established in the supermarket since October 30, as specified on the website. This new space is entirely dedicated to the sale and repurchase of second-hand items.

Questioned by France Bleu Champagne-Ardenne, the head of the service center and head of the Multimedia department at Cora, Yohann Royer, specifies that it is a place "where you can come and sell your unused objects or, on the contrary , buy second-hand and at very competitive prices. As France Bleu points out, this initiative comes at the right time for consumers whose purchasing power is in free fall. The new sales area already has a large number of items available including books and comics as well as IT items such as consoles or computers but also hi-fi objects and photography equipment, all guaranteed 2 years, as indicated on the Easy Cash website.

The media adds that this space created by the two brands serves as a pioneer for this type of collaboration that the second-hand brand intends to develop. Indeed, the LSA-conso site informs that in the Strasbourg region, the two brands inaugurated on November 6 a tenth "corner" at Cora de Mundolsheim, on the outskirts of the Alsatian city.