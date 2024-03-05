This spice will get rid of ants once and for all

Getting rid of ants in your home simply requires a specific spice that you probably have in your pantry.

As spring approaches and temperatures cool, ants begin to reappear in our homes, looking for food and water. Ants, although small, can quickly become a nuisance in our homes, invading our living spaces in search of all kinds of food and leaving odorous trails in their wake. Fortunately, there are natural and environmentally friendly solutions to keep them away.

One of the most effective methods involves using a common spice found in many cuisines: cinnamon. Besides its use in cooking to flavor a variety of sweet and savory dishes, cinnamon is also known for its medicinal properties, including its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant effects. But that's not all, it also has repellent properties against ants.

What makes it effective against ants is its strong, pungent odor, which is due to the presence of volatile compounds such as cinnamaldehyde. This compound acts as an irritant to ants, disrupting their chemical communication pathways and preventing them from finding their way to food and other resources in our homes. Additionally, cinnamon contains natural substances that can be toxic to insects, thus acting as an additional deterrent against unwanted invaders.

Scientific studies have confirmed the effectiveness of cinnamon as an ant repellent. A study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that cinnamon extract was effective in repelling several species of common ants, including the Argentine ant and carpenter ant, without harming the environment or health human.

There are several ways to use cinnamon to keep ants away from your home. The simplest method is to sprinkle cinnamon powder around potential ant entry points, such as windows, doors and cracks in walls or on baseboards. You can also create a homemade repellent by mixing powdered cinnamon with water to form a thick paste, then applying it along edges and areas where ants are most active.

Another method is to use cinnamon sticks, which you can place in areas where ants are most likely to pass through, such as windowsills, kitchen cabinets, and pantry shelves. It is also possible to use it outside if you have ants on your balcony, terrace or garden. For example, you can sprinkle a little ground cinnamon at the bottom of planters or where small animals pass through.