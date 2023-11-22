This Sony Gaming PC screen is at a knockdown price for Black Friday

In addition to laptops and desktop computers, Black Friday also shows promotions on large gaming screens.

You may be looking to replace your PC Gamer or just your computer screen to have a more efficient one and provide better immersion and gaming experience. Please note that for Black Friday week, PC Gaming screens are regularly display with big discounts. This is currently the case for this PC Gaming screen from the Sony brand, the INZONE M3 27'' Full HD. With its ultra-wide 27-inch (68.4 cm) screen, you'll never play games the same way again. The screen is on sale with a 38% reduction for Black Friday.

The display with a 240Hz refresh rate allows you to react extremely quickly in all circumstances. This PC also features DisplayHDR™ 400, giving vivid colors and realistic contrast allowing you to enjoy 400 nits brightness.

If you need a new PC to be able to play your favorite games, the Black Friday period is often conducive to good deals, particularly on large high-tech devices. Very often, laptops and gaming PCs display crazy discounts to allow as many people as possible to acquire this type of device. But be careful, owning a gaming PC comes at a cost and even if Black Friday has big discounts, it's not always easy to get one. This is why we have made a selection of the best offers of the moment in our dedicated article.