This solution helps destroy mold on your walls in just 15 minutes – and it's cheap

In winter, it is common to see mold appear on your walls. This unwanted guest can be easily removed thanks to this magical product.

Humidity is a real scourge in our interiors in winter. Many French homes face this problem. Maybe you are one of them. Ideally, the relative humidity of the air in your home should be between 40% and 60% at 20°C. If it is higher, the air is too humid.

The result: condensation on the windows, but also the appearance of small, unsightly black marks on the walls and ceiling. Little by little, mold appears and becomes more and more imposing. Unsightly and odorous, they can also cause health problems such as allergies, respiratory problems, etc.

But don't worry if you see small black spots on your walls. Mold is harmless to your health if it is in small quantities. So as soon as you see them appearing on your walls, or you smell a strong smell of humidity in your home, take matters into your own hands!

As a prevention, to avoid having a home that is too humid, you need good ventilation in the bathrooms (bathroom and kitchen), but also ventilate daily, summer and winter, for 15 minutes. If that's not enough, you can invest in a dehumidifier. Finally, if black traces of mold appear, the walls will have to be treated and cleaned.

Don't worry, bleach or harmful products sold in supermarkets are not the only solutions available to you. There are natural, safe products. For example, you can use baking soda. This product has many advantages. Natural and inexpensive, it absorbs moisture, is a stain remover and has great deodorizing qualities to banish lingering musty odors.

To use it, simply mix a tablespoon of baking soda and 250 ml of water in a spray bottle. Mix well and spray your preparation on the moldy walls. Leave on for 15 minutes and rub with a sponge before rinsing. If small spots are stubborn, repeat the operation.