This small daily gesture saves money, even in the middle of winter

Experts point out that this can be a source of significant savings.

Simple actions that only take a minute can change a lot of things in your home... and save you money. Saving money every day is possible and it is not enough to pay attention to the recorded temperature of your heating or your water consumption. Another equally easy gesture can make a difference: better ventilate your home. You still need to know how...

Ventilating your home every morning, when winter temperatures or winter rain and humidity are here, can seem particularly energy-intensive, especially with the rise in energy prices, both electricity and gas. Yet while it may seem counterintuitive, this simple action does lead to significant savings. ADEME has thus delivered its recommendations and insists on the need to renew the air in your home. In addition to the healthier appearance of a ventilated interior with renewed air, you act directly on the heating of your home by ventilating effectively on a daily basis.

The reason is simple, our daily activities at home very quickly have an impact on indoor air quality. This is often lower than that of the outside air, in particular because of the pollutants contained inside (paints and coverings, furniture, etc.) but also by our simple daily activities. Laundry drying or showering, as well as cooking, produce water vapor and increase humidity in the house. This humidity makes the air more difficult to heat, leading to higher energy consumption to maintain a comfortable temperature.

Ventilating your home every day allows you to renew the air and reduce ambient humidity, which makes it easier and faster to heat the interior. This is because drier air heats up more quickly and efficiently, reducing the energy consumption needed to maintain a comfortable temperature. No need to open all your windows for an hour. The heat loss would then be too great and you risk cooling your walls and causing humidity to stagnate there.

How to do it and how long should you ventilate your home each day? According to ADEME, it is recommended to open your windows for 5 to 10 minutes every day. This is enough to effectively renew the air! If you have a double exposure, open on both sides to create a draft and allow even faster air renewal. The ideal time to do this is in the morning or late in the evening, to remove the humidity of the night and then throughout the day.

After ventilating, wait a few minutes before turning the heating back on. This simple action, often seen as a source of waste, can actually contribute to significant savings on energy bills. This rapid action contributes not only to better thermal comfort, but also to a reduction in your energy footprint. So, the next time you hesitate to open your windows in cold weather, remember that these few minutes of daily ventilation can have a significant impact on your energy bills!