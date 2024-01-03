This simple gesture on your favorite houseplant guarantees you beautiful flowers this winter

Gardeners know well that this mistake when caring for indoor plants can be fatal. Here is the expert advice for taking care of it this winter.

This year, it’s decided, you will have more of a green thumb! It's not that rocket science, provided you know a few tips and make the right gestures. Start with easy-care plants. Here is one to discover. Known for its beautiful large flowers with red petals, this plant is usually planted from bulbs, but adult bulbs are also available for purchase. Also known as hippeastrum plants, they are very popular for their pretty flowers, but also because they can bloom year after year when properly cared for. This plant is amaryllis.

Amaryllis, one of the easiest flower bulbs to grow and maintain, but a mistake in watering it can be fatal. To help you take care of this festive plant, here is the right thing to do in the coming days. During the winter months, watering should be less. you should never let the plant sit in water as this can lead to root rot and death of the plant. To check if you have been too heavy-handed, simply check the water and humidity level. Professionals even advise that the soil should be barely damp.

Before watering, check with your finger that the soil is completely dry. If it is still slightly damp, there is no need to water it. If your plant starts to turn heads, it's most likely that your amaryllis has had too much water. Be sure to dry the soil thoroughly before watering it again. Another important point to avoid rotting your plant is to be careful not to wet the part of the bulb visible above the soil. Once you have watered it, let the excess water drain completely, taking care to never let your amaryllis sit in water.

Another little trap to avoid: exposure. To care for this plant, be sure to keep it away from direct sunlight, at a room temperature that is not too high, and away from a heat source. It is important to try to keep sudden changes in ambient temperature to a minimum, as amaryllis plants do not like drafts or heat. You can also turn the pot regularly to prevent the flower stem from growing towards the light. All of these tips are also valid for most houseplants in winter. Excessive watering can quickly cause them to die...