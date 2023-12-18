This sign is not misleading, it indicates that rats are probably near your house

If you have this thing in your yard, you are probably dealing with a rat infestation. Here's how to spot the presence of these little creatures in the garden.

In autumn, rats thrive in fields, woods, but also gardens, in search of food. This season is ideal for these little creatures who love seeds, nuts, fruits and vegetables. But no one wants to come face to face with this critter in their garden. Imagine, you are picking up fallen leaves and a rat runs past you. How awful ! Especially when we know all the diseases that rats and Norway rats can transmit to humans through urine, such as leptospirosis, salmonellosis, and even ringworm. In short, a rat bite is not trivial.

It is better to avoid attracting them to your garden. Here are some obvious signs that you have rats in your garden. If you think you suspect the presence of rats in your garden, a few signs are no mistake. The most obvious, which is definitely the one you'll spot first: rat droppings. They leave behind up to 55 droppings per day. Traces are therefore more or less inevitable. To recognize them: they are approximately 1.5 cm long, black, cylindrical and rounded.

Other clues leave no room for doubt. If you spot piles of empty snail shells, rats may have taken up residence in your territory. Also, if you see some sort of tunnel with openings generally measuring 3 to 4 cm, these are certainly tunnels created by rats. Their opening is about double that created by mice or voles. If you have a vegetable garden, you may also see two small vertical canals on the vegetables: these are rat teeth marks.

Why you ? Rats like gardens with compost, generous vegetables, bird feeders. These provide an easy food source for these critters. To remedy :

If the rats are still there, you can move up a gear by installing rat traps.