This secret button helps defrost a car windshield in seconds

This function is used to defrost a car's windshield in a matter of seconds.

Why bother scraping your windshield in the cold when you can quickly get rid of the ice while sitting in your car? If you've never asked yourself this question, it's probably because you don't know this magic solution. There are several methods for defrosting a windshield. It's always advisable to turn the ignition on first to start warming up the car, but this obviously doesn't happen in a snap.

To remove the layer of ice that has deposited on the window, you can obviously remove the frost using a scraper, use an antifreeze liquid specially designed to defrost windshields or even pour lukewarm water to melt the frost (it is always advisable not to use water that is too hot to avoid thermal shock which could crack the glass). All of these techniques take a little time, especially since pouring water on the windshield of your car can be counterproductive in periods of extreme cold. Indeed, when temperatures are negative, water risks immediately transforming into ice.

For some motorists, there is no risk of experiencing this type of inconvenience provided they know that their car has the technology that makes all the difference. This technology called “Quickclear” was introduced in the late 1990s on the Ford Mondeo, a family sedan that became very popular. The success was immediate and Ford then installed it on all its other models since 2011. But they are not the only ones! In recent years, many brands have been able to copy the technology and offer it on some of their cars, mainly on high-end finishes.

If you own a Volkswagen, a Nissan, an Audi, a BMW, a Mercedes or even a Skoda, chances are the scraper is just a distant memory for you. Just check your vehicle's booklet. The function is called “Quickclear” at Ford, “Thermaclear” at Nissan or “Climate Windcreen” at Volkswagen. Similar technologies are also found on recent cars like the latest Renault Austral. Peugeot or DS also offered a heated windshield on the 3008 and DS7 SUVs.

For the user, a simple press on a button in the shape of a windshield crossed by three irregular lines allows the front window of the vehicle to be heated (the symbol is similar to that of the button to turn on the heating on the rear window of cars) . The driver can therefore remain seated in his seat while the ice melts outside. How it works ? The process allows heat to be diffused into the windshield thanks to a network of ultra-fine electrical wires embedded between the two layers of glass, which allows the frost to disappear in record time. ''The system acts in a few seconds, even if the outside temperature is below zero,'' promises the pioneer of Ford technology.