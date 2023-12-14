This practice that we do without thinking when it snows can kill your dog

This reflex adopted by most cities and their inhabitants after snowfall is a great danger for dogs.

For many, dogs are not just pets but true members of the family. Many people do not skimp on the means to offer a better daily life to their four-legged companions. But some small things that can put them in danger are not well known enough. What is harmless to humans can be dangerous to a dog or cat. It is therefore important to find out about the right actions to adopt to monitor the health of your animal, all year round.

In winter, in regions where snowfall is frequent, municipalities are sometimes obliged to make daily life easier and safer for local residents when a fairly heavy layer of snow forms. Especially when the roads are no longer passable. The first reflex adopted by cities is often to use road salt, an inexpensive product, in order to melt snow and ice quickly. It also helps limit the reformation of a layer of snow and ensures better adhesion to the road. People who have a house and need to clear the snow in front of their house also often use salt without thinking too much.

However, this product is actually very dangerous for dogs. Snow salt is first and foremost a product that is harmful to the environment and causes an increase in salinity that is dangerous for ecosystems. For dogs, it is a toxic product that irritates the mucous membranes and the epidermis, particularly their pads. The salt insinuates itself between the hairs and the fingers and is found under the epidermis, irritating the tissues at the level of the paws. Frequent exposure to road salt can cause a lack of hydration in the pads leading to painful support. The paws are not the only areas at risk, the entire epidermis of dogs is likely to be irritated by contact with salt.

In case of contact, it is recommended to clean the paws with lukewarm water and dry them with a soft towel. If lesions are present, it is then appropriate to disinfect the wound and apply a dog care balm. For residents of the snowiest regions, there are prevention methods such as protective slippers or ointments to apply to the paws before going out. The eyes are also sensitive areas to watch out for in order to avoid the damage that road salt can cause.

The most important thing is to ensure that the dog does not lick its paws. If salt is already dangerous upon simple contact with the skin, ingesting this harmful product is even more dangerous. Ingesting road salt can cause significant digestive problems in animals as well as diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain. If the dog frequently ingests road salt, this can be fatal, especially if the animal is already in poor health. To limit the risks, sand, wood chips, ash or gravel are effective alternatives to road salt.