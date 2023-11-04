This popular chocolate is the worst according to 60 million consumers - too sweet and too fatty

The latest survey of 60 million consumers on chocolate bars delivers surprising results.

Is your favorite chocolate really the best for you and your wallet? With the diversity of brands, types and even fair trade labels, finding the perfect tablet can be a real challenge. Luckily, 60 Million Consumers did the research to help us out. The magazine sifted through the major brands available in all supermarkets before comparing three major categories: dark chocolate, milk chocolate and hazelnut chocolate, the three most popular types in France.

The result of this investigation may be surprising. Lidl, already well evaluated in numerous qualitative studies, shined at the top of the ranking of dark chocolates. On the other hand, a world-famous brand took last place in the milk chocolate ranking: Lindt, the famous Swiss company, known for the quality of its products and its attractive advertisements.

Lindt, with its gourmet varieties such as crème brûlée or salted caramel, has won the hearts of chocolate lovers. Its range is varied, the packaging is careful and the brand image is solid. However, its milk chocolate failed to seduce the jury of 60 Million Consumers. Despite its high price (13.95 euros per kilo, the second most expensive in the panel), Lindt milk chocolate performed poorly in all the criteria analyzed: sugar content, fiber, protein and fat.

Lindt chocolate is labeled “Lindt Cocoa Farming Program”. Although this label is an advantage according to 60 Million Consumers which gives bonus points to chocolates thus stamped "fair trade", the magazine emphasizes that it is not controlled by independent organizations like other chocolates can be, which raises questions about the specifications.

Among its direct competitors, Lindt ranks far behind. Côte d'Or, cheaper (11.95 euros per kilo) comes 3rd and Milka (7.30 euros per kilo) is 5th. They surpass the Swiss giant, last behind Poulain and the distributor brand tablets of Carrefour, Leclerc, Auchan or Monoprix. The tablet tested by the panel was “Lindt Excellence, Extra Melting Milk”. One positive: low lecithin, a substance often used to improve the texture of chocolate.

When choosing your tablet, one last little tip: keep a close eye on the labels, scrutinize the list of ingredients, and be wary if it seems long to you. This is one of the ways to easily ensure that your favorite chocolate meets your criteria of quality, taste and budget.