This player who scored goals over 50m in the FIFA game still performs miracles on the pitch

He probably gave you trouble on FIFA, and continues to express all his talent on the pitch, taking his team into the title race at now 37 years old.

He became one of the most famous video game characters of the 2010s by tormenting defenses on FIFA. His power, speed and extraordinary striking made this Brazilian striker an extremely feared player in the famous game of football at the start of the decade. In real life, he has never played for the biggest European clubs, but his name has made defenders tremble in Portugal, Russia, China and now Brazil.

Hulk - nicknamed for his impressive physique - has indeed returned to his country today, where he continues to spark with his still overpowering ball striking and his unchanged technical quality. The one that many predestined for the biggest European clubs signed for Atletico Mineiro in 2021, a club with which he won the Championship and the Brazilian Cup in his first season, finishing top scorer in both competitions.

This season again, at the age of 37, Hulk is leading Atletico Mineiro into the title race. The Belo Horizonte club is only three points behind the leader, Palmeiras, and the dean of their attack has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 league matches. He is still an indisputable starter, to the point of obtaining an extension of his contract, which now runs until December 31, 2026, when he will be 40 years old.

Hulk is simply the 10th highest active scorer in the world, with no less than 410 career goals scored in 797 matches played. He is ahead of Harry Kane, Gonzalo Higuain, Romelu Lukaku, Radamel Falcao, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Olivier Giroud, Mohamed Salah... Not to mention the more than 200 assists given by the Brazilian, which easily place him in the top 20 of best active smugglers in the world.

Hulk's career was crowned by numerous successes, including championship titles everywhere he played, except in Japan: five Portuguese championships with Porto, a Russian championship with Zenit Saint-Petersburg, a Chinese championship with Shanghai SIPG, and therefore a Brazilian championship with Atletico Mineiro. We can add to this the Europa League and the European Super Cup won with Porto in 2011.

Despite this superb record, his potential seemed to destin him for even greater accomplishments. It is undoubtedly his career choices, sometimes surprising, which deprived the best championships of his talent: Hulk never played in the five major European championships, preferring often more lucrative offers in Russia and China in particular. Which will not prevent him from becoming a star on the screens.