This Phone Screen Indicator Light Should Never Be Ignored

There is a feature on Android phones that should never be ignored, according to computer security experts.

This is a green indicator light that appears on the phone screen. This indicates that an app is using the phone's camera or microphone. This indicator is visible in the upper corner of the screen. It is completely normal to see this light during a call. However, if this light is on when no application is obviously using the camera or microphone, there is cause for concern.

If you see this light on and you are not making a video call, then computer security experts recommend checking all the apps on the device and the permissions granted to each of them. Some applications may by default request access to the camera and microphone, even if it is not essential for their operation.

The most likely reason (for that unexplained green light) is that you've granted an app permission to use the camera or microphone. If the light is on even though you haven't granted an app permission to access the camera or microphone, that's a concern. It may mean that your phone has been hacked and it is using spyware to monitor your activities on the device.

If malware is suspected, Android phone users are recommended to perform an antivirus scan on their device. The computer security expert also advises changing the passwords of all accounts used to prevent possible hacking. It's best to do this on another device to prevent the potential hacker from seeing the new passwords. Thereafter, the infected device should be reset to factory settings, thereby erasing all saved data and configurations.