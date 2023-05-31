This optical illusion on the sea creates the sensation, almost everyone is fooled

A new image caused a stir on Twitter. Over 14 million users have already seen this stunning image in just over 24 hours.

Optical illusions have always been popular on social media. In February 2015, a now famous dress stirred the internet over the question of its color. This Tuesday, May 30, a certain Massimo, followed by more than 1.3 million followers on Twitter, attracted the curiosity of users of this platform with a - let's say it - stunning image.

To create the sensation, he posted this simple image with this comment: "This photo is an example of how optical illusions mess with your mind. First you see a beach, an ocean sky, rocks and stars. And then...". And then ? And what do you see?

An optical illusion returns to the eye an altered vision of reality. It can be innate, involuntary, provoked for an artistic purpose to deceive the system of perception. It gives the sensation of seeing something that turns out to be unreal. The brain is tricked into misinterpreting visual information. It may depend on the colors that vary between the real and the photo, the camera, the computer processing on the image or even the exposure.

As @ExoSuitOne points out in the comments: "For anyone struggling, the circled part is the rear fender of a truck viewed from top to bottom. The 'sky' is the tailgate and the sand is still sand. sand." This image is nothing but a rear bumper that has taken a serious beating.

Other netizens remain focused on the beauty of the illusion like @BergmeirTonie: "I keep seeing a beach. Only that I see the land on the other side of the sea and some kind of port on the right with a light coming from what could be a watchtower and lights in the hills. It reminds me a lot of night scenes seen in Greece. Not knowing what the bottom of a car barrier looks like that needs fixing, the association doesn't come to mind. Interesting. We see what we know."