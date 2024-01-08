This operator is pulling down mobile and internet plans, here are the cheapest in January

The Ariase site has analyzed and compared the different prices of mobile and fiber plans in recent months. Discover the cheapest subscriptions for the start of 2024.

A regular at comparing mobile and fiber package box prices, the Ariase site has unveiled its latest barometer on the prices of the best subscriptions for the start of 2024. By reporting each month the monthly cost of a fiber subscription entry-level and a mobile plan with unlimited calls and more than 10 GB of data, the specialized site allows you to observe numerous price changes throughout the year. In January, this data makes it possible to establish a ranking of the least expensive mobile and fiber plans on the market.

Concerning Internet subscriptions, we observe that on the fiber subscription, the RED by SFR offer remains the most interesting after a return of the RED box to 24.99 euros/month, i.e. at the same level as that of January 2022 “After having tested for more than a year an offer with a promotional price for 12 months or 6 months, RED returns to its original positioning with a fixed price even after a year,” says Ariase. And this change in pricing strategy even pulls all prices downward according to Ariase, which reports in its barometer a drop in the average price of internet boxes after 10 months of consecutive increases.

Conversely, the most expensive box offer goes to the operator Orange, which stands at 40.16 euros/month on average, or 15 euros more than the RED box. A significant difference representing almost 60% increase between the two prices.

Concerning mobile prices for this month of January, the average monthly cost of a plan with unlimited calls and at least 10 GB of data this month amounts to €17.34, i.e. a strictly identical price index for three month and on a downward trend of 9.5% over one year. This time, RED by SFR, but also Sosh and Bouygues Télécom are lowering prices with each a plan at €9.99/month for 40 GB of mobile data compared to 20 GB a month earlier.

Ariase has precisely analyzed the cheapest mobile subscription offers on the market in January 2024. The prize for the least expensive package goes to Bouygues Telecom followed by the Sosh and RED offers which stand respectively at 10.03 and 10, 41 euros/month on average.

The highest average price for a mobile plan once again goes to the operator Orange with an offer that is close to 29 euros/month. Obviously, you should measure the network coverage in your location before jumping on these offers.