This old camper trick to open bottles without a corkscrew can save your aperitif

An impromptu picnic and you forgot the corkscrew? Here's a handy trick to know that can save you the day, or just allow you to show off to your friends during an upcoming aperitif or barbecue!

Impromptu evening, picnic at the beach, aperitif at the office... Sometimes you don't have a corkscrew to hand. To anyone this has ever happened to, you know how frustrating it can be! So here's a tip for successfully opening your bottles without a corkscrew, MacGyver style, and wow your guests at your next dinner party!

One of the best alternatives to the corkscrew, the key (or a sharp knife, or a screwdriver... In short, any sharp and solid object). If you forgot your corkscrew or can't find yours, you must have a key on you. Here's how to open a bottle with a simple key:

Good to know: this technique only works for cork stoppers, but not plastic ones.

If the technique of the key caught our attention because for us it is the easiest and the least dangerous, we found on the web many other ideas that are sometimes a little eccentric!

Be careful, some of these techniques can be dangerous or bad for the wine, so take precautions. For example, if the shoe technique is not well mastered, the bottle could break and you could cut your hand open. Be extremely careful, and don't wait until the end of the evening after a few drinks to try this method. Regarding the lighter technique, we do not recommend it especially for great wines because heat is not recommended for wine, and you could burn yourself. Caution !

