This new setting in TikTok can prevent a hacker from stealing your account

TikTok has just unveiled a new feature coming soon. This addition should thus make it possible to secure your account. We explain how to proceed.

TikTok has been a very popular application in recent years, especially among young people. Perfect for keeping your mind occupied or learning things with multiple creator videos, the app continues to grow in popularity. And TikTok regularly updates with new features to entertain its users or boost their privacy.

The creators of TikTok have just announced the arrival of a new feature coming exclusively for iPhone owners. The latter should in particular guarantee the protection of your account against hackers and other data thieves!

We mentioned it earlier in this article: this addition is only planned for the iPhone. This is simply due to the addition of Face ID and Touch ID support for TikTok. If you are not familiar with these terms, they are facial and finger recognition technologies on the iPhone! These are used in particular to unlock your iPhone without entering your password.

In full testing in Asia, Africa, Australia and South America, the addition of Face ID and Touch ID for TikTok should thus greatly strengthen the security of your account. In an official statement, the company said, "We are pleased to announce that TikTok is introducing Face ID and Touch ID for iOS devices - a faster, easier and more secure way for users to log into their account."

As you will have understood, this addition is not yet available in Europe. However, it should soon be available on our devices, while remaining optional if you prefer to use the good old "password login" combo. However, it is reassuring to see that TikTok regularly works to keep its users' accounts secure.