This neighboring country of France is recruiting, the minimum salary is 3000 euros! Here is the list of professions in shortage

There are already many French people working in this country which offers advantageous conditions.

Known for its high standard of living and thriving economy, a European country offers unique job opportunities. It is even the EU country that offers the highest minimum wage. The French are welcomed there with open arms since they represent almost half of the cross-border workers who have tried their luck there.

Every year, the local employment agency, Adem, takes stock of its needs and they remain numerous. In December 2023, this member country of the European Union, since it is Luxembourg, certainly recorded a drop in the number of available jobs. But certain sectors are still experiencing strong demand for labor for the start of 2024, with 7,000 offers still vacant.

If one in ten workers work in the world of finance in Luxembourg, the sectors with labor shortages are varied. This list includes both industrial professions and jobs in catering, but Adem, the local agency, has particularly targeted 10 sectors with severe shortages. In addition to finance and banking, these are professions relating to accounting and management, but also to paramedical care or secretarial work.

Jobs in the sectors of telecommunications, finishing work (insulation and air conditioning of buildings), social and cultural action, cooking or operations management in construction are also looking for workers. This diversity therefore offers perspectives in many professional fields. Above all, Luxembourg law is very strict regarding remuneration. As in France, the minimum wage is set in the Labor Code. This minimum wage underwent several adjustments in 2023 in a context of inflation with several successive increases in the spring and then at the start of the school year. Since September 2023, the monthly gross minimum salary has increased to 2,570.93 euros for an unqualified employee aged 18 and over, and to 3,085.11 euros for a qualified employee (i.e. with a diploma equivalent to a baccalaureate level).

Luxembourg also stands out for its attractive salaries for positions requiring a certain experience and expertise. According to a study by the recruitment firm Hays, professions such as IT sales director, purchasing director, information security manager, IT manager, project director or tax manager can lead to annual salaries of up to 'to 150,000 euros after a few years of experience.