This mom found free Christmas gifts for her children, solutions within reach

Methods for making beautiful gifts at a lower cost exist, a mother shares her good tips.

If the end-of-year holiday season rhymes with lights, Christmas trees and family meals, Christmas is also synonymous with gifts, especially for children. Which often comes at a cost. Interviewed by France Bleu on December 11, 2023, a mother in Finistère delivered her good tips to please at a lower cost and even for free. Her job as an auxiliary nursery assistant does not allow her to devote a large budget to Christmas gifts for her three children and her husband. But this mom has a lot of ideas.

Mélissa's first instinct is to approach the question of gifts well in advance, especially to find second-hand items. Second method used by the young mother, the call for donations on social networks. She herself indicates that she responded to donation proposals on Facebook. Her technique proves effective since she indicates that each of her children “will have between three and five gifts each”.

There are in fact real good deals for finding totally free gifts, you need to know where to look: online resources are the best way to find gifts without paying, without neglecting quality. Although Facebook remains a preferred platform with numerous groups dedicated to toy exchanges, it is nevertheless necessary to sort things out and it is preferable to have an idea of ​​the gift you are looking for in order to better navigate. The “Toys for Sale and Donation” page can be a helpful resource for families. Just like the page of the “Jouet encore” association which collects toys and children’s books which will then be redistributed, giving the products a second life and bringing happiness to their new owners.

Some websites even specialize in donations. Among them, the Donnons.org site brings together many product categories. All items available on the site are donated, simply contact the owner of the item. The games and toys category in particular is very popular. In the same spirit, the Toutdonner.com site provides access to advertisements for given products. Here too the categories are multiple. The ads place particular emphasis on the location of the donation to make it easier for users to find.

To avoid traveling miles or paying for delivery, simply type “donation” or “toy donation” into Google, followed by the name of a city or department, to access numerous initiatives : certain recognized associations such as Emmaüs or Secours populaire, but also more confidential sites or Facebook pages, but just as effective.

The Dons Solidaires association organizes donation campaigns at different times of the year throughout France and notably organizes events at the end of the year as part of its “Christmas for all” campaign. Although this campaign is mainly focused on children, it does not forget the parents to whom it also offers something to please.