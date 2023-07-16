This method to completely get rid of cold calling has proven itself

Nuisance calls are not only a painful annoyance, they can also cost you dearly if you don't pay attention to certain details. Here's how to prevent it easily.

Tired of those calls interrupting the flow of your day and trying to sell you services you obviously don't need? You are not the only one. In a few years, malicious calls and cold calling have become a scourge and the schemes have been perfected, in particular to encourage consumers to subscribe to useless products or services but also and above all to collect their personal data. Fortunately, there are effective ways to protect against these unwanted calls and limit the risk of scams, which are common on the web. Here's what to pay special attention to.

The first method is to limit calls by registering on the Bloctel platform. It does not concern all services (survey institutes are excluded, for example) but already makes it possible to limit the number of calls. Note that the law changed on March 30, 2023 and stipulates that consumers, whether or not they are registered on Bloctel, cannot be contacted by telephone more than 4 times a month by the same professional or company.

If you refuse this canvassing, the consumer cannot be contacted again for 60 days. Anyone violating this rule is liable to a fine of 75,000 euros for a natural person and 375,000 euros for a legal person. The reminder of this law during a telephone canvassing can be particularly dissuasive.

There is even better to limit the risks. This method to have in mind is free and only requires a little attention. To avoid being canvassed, the best way is still not to disclose your details to anyone! For this, be careful when filling out online forms, warns an expert. "Always take your time filling in online forms and if there's no asterisk next to what you need to fill in, don't fill it in," warns Andy Curry, UK subject matter expert and employee of Information Commissioner's Office, the office responsible for data protection across the Channel. “The less data is shared, the less likely you are to receive nuisance calls,” he advised in comments taken up by the English press.

Be aware that this type of data circulates very quickly and can be exchanged on the web. A simple entry on a site can allow your data to be resold quickly or integrated into a customer file. Fill them in only when strictly necessary.

There remains the possible case of the bank data scam. You are advised never to give out this type of information over the phone, even if it appears to come from your bank. Fake bank adviser scams have flourished in recent months. If you think you have been the victim of such a scam or have shared confidential data, immediately notify your bank and its anti-fraud department. The number is usually present on your customer area. This will stop any transaction in progress and block your bank card.

Finally, warn your loved ones, especially those most vulnerable to this type of scam. “Make sure your family members know not to reveal their bank details, personal identification numbers or any other confidential information over the phone,” advises the same British expert.