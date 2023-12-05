This little oversight before getting out of the car can cost you dearly, it damages an essential part

This bad habit that many motorists have when turning off the engine of their car can have serious consequences, especially for their wallet.

The lifespan of many automobile parts can vary depending on the model, the brand, the daily use or not of the vehicle but also your little driving habits... And there is one, particularly bad, which contributes to reducing the longevity of a well-known part: the battery. Particularly feared as winter approaches, battery failure can happen much sooner than you think.

If you want to avoid premature wear and a change which can be expensive with a bill of between 50 and 150 euros, not including garage labor (likely to multiply the price by three), it is better to be careful! The little tip to remember is to check your vehicle carefully before turning off the ignition. When you arrive at your destination, before parking or just after, always roll up the windows before turning off your vehicle's engine.

Does this seem anecdotal to you? Not so much if you seriously think about how your car actually works. The battery is essential since it provides the electrical energy necessary to start it. Once unloaded, the vehicle can no longer start on its own. When the car is running, it is the alternator, a part that transforms mechanical power into electrical current, which helps power the entire electrical system. In particular, it allows many car accessories to operate, including windows, radio and lighting.

On the other hand, when the engine is stopped, it is the battery which takes over. So every time you roll up the windows of your car after turning off the engine, the battery is called upon to operate the system. It therefore loses charge, and although it will recharge while driving during the next trip, this significantly accelerates its wear.

The same goes for lights. Before turning off the engine, it is recommended to turn off your headlights. If you leave them on only with the ignition activated (i.e. after switching off the engine), the battery will be used in exactly the same way as when it provides electrical energy to raise the windows. If this happens exceptionally, it will have no consequences. But if before leaving your vehicle you always turn off the engine before rolling up the windows and turning off the headlights, then the battery will have a much shorter lifespan. Which will not be without consequences on your wallet...