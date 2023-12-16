This little hole is one of the dirtiest places in the house and yet it only takes a minute to clean it

This place is often forgotten when cleaning, yet it is one of the dirtiest in the house and one that should not be neglected.

In every home, there's one place that's often overlooked when cleaning, but might be one of the dirtiest: the drain hole at the bottom of the refrigerator. This small space, intended for water drainage, can quickly become a nest for bacteria and mold if it is not regularly maintained.

But why is this little hole so crucial? The refrigerator, by its function, creates condensation. This condensed water needs to be drained, and that's where the drain hole comes in. If the drain hole is clogged, the water cannot escape properly, creating an environment conducive to the growth of bacteria and mold . In fact, any damp surface in the refrigerator, whether due to stagnant water or spilled food, is a breeding ground for these unwanted organisms.

Mold, which grows easily in this type of humid environment, is spread by spores. These spores can contaminate foods, especially those that are not properly covered. Every time you open and close the refrigerator door, there is air movement that can disperse these mold spores, leading to the risk of contamination. Admit it, it's not appetizing, especially when you know that these molds are in direct contact with your food.

However, maintaining this drain hole is quick and easy. All it takes is regular cleaning, which can be done with a suitable nozzle or even a fine brush, to ensure that the passage remains clear. This simple action only takes a minute and can make a big difference in the cleanliness of your refrigerator.

It is also advisable to periodically check the back of the refrigerator, especially the drawer where the drained water ends up. This drawer, often forgotten during regular cleaning, can also be a place for mold and bacteria to develop.

Cleaning the refrigerator drain hole is therefore an essential step in maintaining the hygiene of your appliance and, by extension, that of your kitchen. Regular maintenance of this small space can not only prevent unpleasant odors but also protect your health and that of your family. The next time you clean your refrigerator, don't forget this small hole, often invisible but crucial to the cleanliness of one of the most used appliances in your home.