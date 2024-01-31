This Ligue 1 player was praised by Brigitte Macron, he is now accused of sexual assault

Accused of sexual assault in his country, this player was popular with the First Lady.

It was a few days ago, on January 23rd. During a visit by First Lady Brigitte Macron to the Reims University Hospital in the company of Didier Deschamps, coach of the French team, for an operation around the yellow coins, a very good-natured discussion took place in front of the cameras.

Asked about the Stade de Reims players, Didier Deschamps assures that he follows the Champagne team, but that he has not found, for the moment, a candidate for selection for the French team. Brigitte Macron does not hesitate to intervene: “There is a Japanese who plays very well in Reims, what is his name again?” When the Reims journalist whispers the answer “Junya Ito”, the First Lady turns to the coach: “We must select him in the Didier team, why don’t you take him?” Obvious answer from Didier Deschamps amidst the smiles: “Because he is Japanese”.

If the exchange gave a nice sequence for television, it was unfortunately without taking into account the news item which affects the Japanese Junya Ito in recent days. Present in Qatar for the Asian Cup with the Japanese selection, the Reims player in Ligue 1 is accused of sexual assault on two young women. These would have occurred on the night of June 20 to 21, following a drunken evening following a match of the Japanese national team. A friendly match won 4-1 by Japan against Peru.

Still according to the story reported by the Japanese newspaper Daily Shincho, Junya Ito and one of the two complainants, younger, would have spent the evening in a restaurant before going to a hotel in Osaka. The second accuser was present at the same evening. According to the daily, the two young women gave fairly detailed testimonies. "When I suddenly woke up, Mr. Ito was on top of me. The room was dark, but I could see his face right in front of me. I remember the scene clearly," one also explained. of the complainants in comments relayed by the Japanese media Live Door News.

As mentioned above, Junya Ito, who is currently playing a major tournament with his selection, has not yet reacted publicly. According to the Japanese press, the player nevertheless denies the facts and speaks of a consensual relationship with one of the young women.