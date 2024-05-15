This Laundry Mistake Is Why Your Towels Are Rough According to Experts

Here's the real reason your towels are rough. Good news, it's very easy to fix.

What's better than getting out of the shower and wrapping yourself in a soft towel? But by being washed too often, they often become dull, rough and really unpleasant on the skin. Have you ever noticed that despite your efforts to keep your towels fluffy, they seem to get rougher and rougher over time? Have you tried using fabric softener, but nothing works?

Well, according to laundry cleaning experts, the cause could just be your use of detergent and fabric softener. While you might think that adding fabric softener when you wash your towels can restore their former shine and softness, it could have the opposite effect. Supposed to make laundry softer and delicately scented, fabric softener could be what's making the rough feeling of your towels even worse.

The main culprit behind this towel transformation is the buildup of fabric softener residue. When you use fabric softener regularly, small soap scum can become trapped in towel fibers, creating a barrier that can make your towels less absorbent and harder to the touch. Being less absorbent, they are less well rinsed... It's a real vicious circle. Over time, your towels become really stiff and scratchy, rather than soft and plush as you would like.

The solution ? Reduce or even completely eliminate the use of fabric softener when washing towels. By using a little less detergent than suggested and avoiding fabric softener, your machine's rinse cycle will make it easier to remove any remaining soap residue.

Instead of using this type of ultimately ineffective product, you can opt for gentler alternatives, such as white vinegar or wool dryer balls. White vinegar acts as a natural fabric softener, helping to remove laundry residue while softening towel fibers. Plus, there's no risk of residue buildup with white vinegar, ensuring your towels will stay soft and absorbent. To do this, add a cup of white vinegar directly to the drum of the washing machine just before loading and start the cycle with your usual laundry detergent.