This kitchen ingredient is an effective repellent, eliminating both flies and ants

This smell is unbearable for flies and ants. Here are the two ways to make it a truly effective repellent.

After a peaceful winter, the flies and ants are indeed back! While we take advantage of the milder temperatures to ventilate and open our windows, insects are eager to come visit us and look for food in our kitchens. In most cases, houseflies and ants are harmless, but they can be perceived as nuisances.

Due to their incessant flying behavior, their irritating buzzing, their tendency to land on people, food and surfaces, but also the hygiene problems they carry, flies are not welcome. They can carry bacteria, viruses and parasites on their legs and bodies, which can contaminate surfaces, food and drinks in the home.

Like every year, the nightmare of eliminating them begins again. However, there are many simple and safe ways to get rid of them, including using common foods. For example, this spice, often used in cooking for its spicy taste and its health benefits, also turns out to be a natural and effective solution for eliminating flies and ants from your home. This is cayenne pepper.

Flies and ants hate the spicy smell of cayenne pepper. Here are two ways to use it against these little beasts. To use cayenne pepper against flies, mix a tablespoon of cayenne pepper with a liter of water and add a few drops of liquid soap. Spray this solution on window sills, doors and other potential entry points. This will act as a natural barrier, preventing flies from entering your home.

Cayenne pepper can also be used to repel ants. Simply sprinkle ground cayenne pepper along ant routes and around entry points to your home. Ants naturally avoid passing through these areas, prompting them to seek food sources elsewhere.

Why is cayenne pepper so effective? Cayenne pepper is derived from dried and ground red chili peppers. Its main active component, capsaicin, is responsible for its spicy flavor. This substance is not only irritating to humans, it is also irritating to many insects. Flies and ants, in particular, find its smell and taste unbearable, which deters them from approaching treated areas.