This kitchen essential is very effective in leaving your windows shiny and streak-free

Thanks to this everyday product recommended by many cleaning professionals, your windows will be beautiful, shiny and streak-free for longer.

Most people don't notice how dirty their windows are until the sun shines on them. And that's the disaster. Streaks, marks, crushed insects, dust, or even fingerprints become more visible in daylight, and we realize how dirty our windows are. Although it may be tempting to quickly clean the windows when the sun is shining on them, it's best to wait.

Cleaning windows on a sunny day will likely leave more streaks than you started with, as the cleaning solution may not dry before you have a chance to wipe it off. The best time to clean your windows is therefore on a cloudy or overcast day, and not with just any product. To clean your windows, there is no need to invest in yet another expensive household product. Other economical and ecological products are very effective.

While white vinegar has already proven itself for cleaning windows, we've found another miracle product for shiny, streak-free windows, that you're sure to already have in your cupboards: dishwashing liquid. Often relegated to its primary function in the kitchen, dishwashing liquid extends its talents well beyond the sink. It has now established itself as the secret weapon for lovers of impeccable windows because it has powerful degreasing agents.

Its composition allows it to dissolve grease and dirt deposits without leaving a greasy film or unwanted residue on the windows. This makes it an ideal choice for getting sparkling windows in no time. Mix a small amount of dishwashing liquid in lukewarm water in a spray bottle. A moderate concentration is sufficient to obtain convincing results. If you use too much product, it may leave marks. Spray the preparation all over the glass surface and rub gently with a microfiber cloth to remove dirt and residue. Rinse with water to remove any product residue, then dry the glass with a clean cloth to achieve a flawless shine.

If you prefer to save the dishwashing liquid for washing dishes, you can use another homemade cleaner made from half white vinegar and half warm water. This will be just as effective.