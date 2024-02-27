This kitchen appliance changes life and is snapped up at Carrefour with this promotion

Carrefour offers a kitchen appliance with a great promotion that might interest you: an oil-free fryer.

If there was ever a time to be on the lookout for promotions, it’s now. The beginning of March will, in fact, mark the end of "mega promotions" on hygiene and beauty products. Today, we are going to focus instead on the kitchen and equipment that might interest you. This is an Air Fryer oil-free fryer sold at Carrefour.

How does an air fryer work? It uses a fan to distribute heat and sear food rather than an oil bath. However, it still sometimes requires a few drops of oil to fry. It was the French brand Seb that paved the way with a first oil-free fryer, released around ten years ago. The air fryer has several advantages. First of all, it is much safer: no more splashing hot oil. Removing much of the oil also means fewer odors invading your kitchen. Obviously, it will also be less fatty. Often more expensive than a classic fryer, this is perhaps the opportunity to provide you with one with the Carrefour offer.

The device offered in the brand's stores has seven cooking modes and an intelligent LED control panel to choose them easily. You won't have to monitor the cooking either, everything is automated with the programmable timer. You can also prepare other fried foods like chicken or donuts. The fryer weighs 5.7 kilos and has a power of 1800 watts. The 8 liter container allows you to make large quantities for the whole family. The fryer is also easy to maintain thanks to its non-stick coating.

If we look more closely at the reviews, 24 available on the Carrefour website, the fryer receives a very good score of 4.75/5. One of the Internet users says he prepared a very good chicken and fries with the fryer. More generally, the comments highlight simple use and an efficient device that cooks quickly.

The fryer is available at Carrefour at the moment with a discount of 30 euros, going from 79.99 euros to 49.99 euros. A promotion that seems to be a good deal since it is sold for around 80 euros on Amazon. If you are interested, the fryer is available in store or drive through. You can look on the site to find the store closest to you that has this product in stock. Here's to you with delicious homemade fries that will delight the whole family!