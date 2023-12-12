This is what the uniform tested at school in France will look like

The Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal announced the experiment with school uniforms from the start of the 2024 school year. But what will it really look like? We tell you everything.

What will the brand new uniform that your children will wear at school look like from the start of the 2024 school year? This is the question that all parents and schoolchildren are asking themselves since the Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal announced the implementation of a major experiment with uniforms in schools, colleges and high schools. Certain voluntary establishments will be designated by the government to participate in this testing phase which could even begin next spring for the most interested establishments. The countdown begins !

First of all, each student will have a kit at their disposal at the start of the year. It will consist of 5 polo shirts, 2 pants or skirts and 2 sweaters. Customization will be possible. Indeed, a badge or logo can be applied to the sweaters with the name or emblem of each establishment. Please note, each community could have a say in how to put together their kits. For example, it will be possible to order only the polo shirt and the sweater. The price of this kit? 200 euros. Families will not have to pay anything. 50% of the cost will be financed by the State, the other half by the local authority depending on the type of establishment: the town hall for schools, the department for middle schools or the region for high schools.

All parents know it and have already experienced it: clothing gets damaged, and not just a little. This is why each child will be entitled to one new change of clothing per year. A replacement that can be requested if the polo shirt, for example, becomes too short after multiple machine washes, or if it is damaged or torn. Before launching the uniform, each establishment will be required to validate the project by the board of directors or school, then include the measure in the establishment's internal regulations.

To try to get an idea of ​​the future uniform that will be offered to our toddlers, let's take a look at what has already been done this year. At the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul private school, in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), Since 2014, the uniform has been compulsory in this establishment! A blue polo shirt with the school name embroidered in green.

For bottoms, in this school, families are free to choose between jeans, Bermuda shorts, leggings or even a skirt. Only one condition: it must be blue, like the top imposed by the school. This is an idea that could guide the government in its uniform project. For parents, no more hair backcombing in the morning to find out if the white blouse would go better with the red or green skirt. Other good news and not the least: savings for the wallet!