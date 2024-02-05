This is the easy way to put on a duvet cover in just a few minutes, even on your own

Putting on a duvet cover will never be a chore again. Putting it in two steps is possible thanks to this simple method called the “burrito”.

Putting on a duvet cover may seem simple at first. But every time, it's the same story. We get annoyed, it turns into a real battle against the duvet, and the result is rarely satisfactory. Between sausages on one side and an empty duvet cover on the other, you rarely succeed the first time, and even less if you do it alone. This problem that we all know, especially as winter approaches, will soon be history thanks to this so-called burrito method shared on TikTok.

This way of putting on the duvet involves rolling up your duvet cover and comforter like a pancake. We found a video on TikTok, shared by Sophie Liard from the TikTok account @thefoldinglady which explains how to successfully complete the operation in just a few seconds. Only a few steps are necessary:

Explained like that, it may seem weird, but watch the video at the top of the article, it's very telling. We tested it, and with a little training, the results are very satisfactory. Be careful though, the technique is easier with a thin duvet or a single duvet. If the quilt is thick or very large, the burrito is a little more difficult to make, but you can still do it!

For skeptics, you can also try this second technique, that of the cover inside out. Turn your duvet cover over, slide your arms in and grab the corners (those on the opposite side of the cover), then grab the corners of the duvet. Be careful to put the duvet in the right direction. Shake until the cover sits perfectly on the duvet. It requires a little more effort for a double duvet if you are alone and especially if you are small.